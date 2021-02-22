LINA 24-Hour Volume Hits $4,003.00 (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 56.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One LINA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LINA has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. LINA has a market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $4,003.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LINA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00055980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $361.00 or 0.00700922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00038350 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00027229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00060851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,124,967 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.