Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.43

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.43 and last traded at $57.42, with a volume of 39598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average of $42.58.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,930,250.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 62.7% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 27.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 16.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

