Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,560 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $20,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after buying an additional 973,130 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 104.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,300,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,610,000 after acquiring an additional 662,883 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 912.1% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 521,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,298,000 after buying an additional 470,403 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 4,136.2% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 439,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,741,000 after buying an additional 429,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Linde by 9.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,627,000 after purchasing an additional 403,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.24.

Linde stock opened at $250.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $131.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.62. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

