Linear Price Tops $0.0678 on Major Exchanges (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, Linear has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $148.56 million and approximately $15.22 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear token can currently be purchased for $0.0678 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00056172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.21 or 0.00710381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00038479 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00027003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00061181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,247.62 or 0.04324590 BTC.

About Linear

Linear is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,190,825,583 tokens. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

Linear Token Trading

Linear can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

