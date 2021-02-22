LiquidApps (DAPP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $12,185.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. LiquidApps has a market cap of $13.91 million and $12,185.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000477 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000249 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00032307 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,054,735,065 coins and its circulating supply is 707,159,706 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

