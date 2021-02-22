Liquidity Network (LQD) Trading 84.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 84.4% higher against the dollar. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $98,519.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $252.50 or 0.00477899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00065564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00086571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00057874 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.58 or 0.00461020 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00072126 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00026733 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

