Litecoin Cash Trading Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $6.66 million and $8,554.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.25 or 0.00325021 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001226 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,277.54 or 1.01824291 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 203.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000101 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 712,237,200 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

