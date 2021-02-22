Litecoin One Day Volume Hits $10.10 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $12.68 billion and approximately $10.10 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $190.57 or 0.00378955 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003005 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,536,328 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.