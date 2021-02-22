Lition Hits Market Cap of $1.72 Million (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Lition coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. Lition has a market cap of $1.72 million and $418,490.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,823.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,607.59 or 0.03226547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.75 or 0.00378832 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $569.71 or 0.01143438 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.90 or 0.00393179 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.17 or 0.00409793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00024563 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.39 or 0.00251659 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

