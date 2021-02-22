Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE:LOAK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.17

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.17 and last traded at $46.26, with a volume of 1535847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.36.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.12.

In related news, major shareholder Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. purchased 4,905,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $49,050,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Live Oak Acquisition stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,471,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,834,000. Live Oak Acquisition comprises 5.4% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned 5.72% of Live Oak Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:LOAK)

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. focuses to engage in a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Foxhound Merger Partners, Inc Live Oak Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

