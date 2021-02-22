Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was upgraded by Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.44.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of LTHM opened at $20.06 on Monday. Livent has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.89, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Analysts anticipate that Livent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Livent by 5,645.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Livent by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Livent by 46.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.