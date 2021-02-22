Lobstex Trading Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0878 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.88 million and $360,102.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 77% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,370,399 coins and its circulating supply is 21,370,387 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

