LocalCoinSwap Reaches Market Cap of $1.19 Million (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $2,868.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00068946 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003023 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 70.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00035479 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,949,714 coins and its circulating supply is 51,736,937 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.