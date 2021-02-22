Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $22,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 478,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $170,015,000 after buying an additional 126,203 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $335.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.81. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $434.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

