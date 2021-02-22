LockTrip (LOC) Price Tops $1.12

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, LockTrip has traded up 25.1% against the dollar. One LockTrip token can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00002130 BTC on exchanges. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $16.77 million and approximately $45,535.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002540 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 85.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

