Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Shares of Logitech International stock traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.10. 40,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,693. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $120.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neela Montgomery sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $304,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,775.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $311,928.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,464.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,548,020 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 68.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 52,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. 33.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

