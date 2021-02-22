Loki (LOKI) Market Cap Achieves $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,496.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,732.50 or 0.03238536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.14 or 0.00374119 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $605.84 or 0.01132478 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.38 or 0.00385781 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $215.50 or 0.00402831 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.11 or 0.00261913 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00025172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002691 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.