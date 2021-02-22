London Stock Exchange Group’s (LNSTY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. London Stock Exchange Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS LNSTY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.39. 133,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,288. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $35.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average of $29.74.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

