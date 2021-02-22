Longview Acquisition (NYSE:LGVW) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.24

Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.24 and last traded at $23.44, with a volume of 5269743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91.

In other Longview Acquisition news, Director Larry Robbins acquired 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Longview Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Longview Acquisition (NYSE:LGVW)

Longview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

