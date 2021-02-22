Loom Network (LOOM) Trading Up 17.9% Over Last Week

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $128.95 million and approximately $53.10 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00057304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 62.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.53 or 0.00751636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00039727 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00024144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00061678 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00038385 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,375.98 or 0.04360762 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a token. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

