Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 1,250 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in KLA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in KLA by 4.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in KLA by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in KLA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 12.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $330.67 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $110.19 and a 52 week high of $342.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

