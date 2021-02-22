Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 179.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 617.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

SDGR stock opened at $105.03 on Monday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.22 and a 200 day moving average of $70.06.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 100,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $6,458,423.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 207,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $13,574,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 807,369 shares of company stock worth $59,758,858.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.