Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 69.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 199.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 26,163 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,895.00 and a beta of 1.18. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $160,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

