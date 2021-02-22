Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,540 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,238,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,667,000 after purchasing an additional 122,413 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 770.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,353,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,719 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,491,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,073,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,456 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,789,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 529,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $30.10 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELAN. Barclays downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

In related news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

