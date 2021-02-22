Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sleep Number worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sleep Number by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sleep Number by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Sleep Number by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,321,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,621,000 after buying an additional 28,413 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Sleep Number by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $148,603.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Melissa Barra sold 26,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,797,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,685 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,783. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNBR opened at $121.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.42 and a 200 day moving average of $71.29. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNBR shares. UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

