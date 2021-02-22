Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 129,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Retail Properties of America as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 8,168,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,458,000 after purchasing an additional 770,206 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,247,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,870,000 after acquiring an additional 13,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 903,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 206,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 516,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 23,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 80.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. Research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

