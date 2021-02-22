Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.47

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.47 and last traded at $48.20, with a volume of 29061 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.29.

LPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.76%.

In other news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,847.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

