LTO Network (LTO) Price Reaches $0.34

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One LTO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LTO Network has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. LTO Network has a total market cap of $94.60 million and $9.74 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LTO Network Profile

LTO is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,315,321 coins and its circulating supply is 274,214,298 coins. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

Buying and Selling LTO Network

LTO Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

