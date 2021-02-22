Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading Down 5.6%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) traded down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.35 and last traded at $15.35. 4,834,072 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 4,695,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LU. KeyCorp began coverage on Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lufax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,528,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,068,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000.

About Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers O2O lending services from offline consultation to online application to borrowers, including small business owners and individuals. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

