Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,307,000. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 4.1% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. LifePro Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Granger Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $748,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $264.77 on Monday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $269.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.50.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

