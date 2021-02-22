Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,925,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 281,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 223,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after acquiring an additional 110,848 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 37,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 123,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after acquiring an additional 60,668 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $131.00 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.68 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.60.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

