Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Takes $4.17 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,169,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.9% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 603,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,364,000 after buying an additional 25,399 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,741,000 after buying an additional 69,458 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,636,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,413,000 after buying an additional 65,807 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $72.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.16. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

