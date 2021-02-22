Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock. Lundin Mining traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 238144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LUNMF. Nordea Equity Research cut Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays cut Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

