Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given a C$12.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) received a C$12.00 price objective from analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 20.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$15.60 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.36.

Shares of TSE:LUN traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$15.07. 2,088,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.51. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$4.08 and a one year high of C$15.42. The stock has a market cap of C$11.09 billion and a PE ratio of 65.35.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley purchased 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,306.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,432,446.10. Also, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman purchased 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$570,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,480. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 228,330 shares of company stock worth $1,114,706.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

