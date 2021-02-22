Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$15.60 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$14.50 to C$15.60 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s current price.

LUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Lundin Mining to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.80 to C$12.80 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.36.

LUN stock traded down C$0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching C$15.07. 2,088,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$4.08 and a 1-year high of C$15.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.51. The firm has a market cap of C$11.09 billion and a PE ratio of 65.35.

In related news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman purchased 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$570,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,480. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley purchased 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$272,306.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 175,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,432,446.10. Insiders acquired 228,330 shares of company stock worth $1,114,706 in the last 90 days.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

