Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.80 to C$12.80 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.36.

TSE:LUN traded down C$0.14 on Monday, hitting C$15.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,088,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of C$11.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.35. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$4.08 and a 1 year high of C$15.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.51.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$142,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,092,960. Also, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman purchased 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$570,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at C$924,480. In the last three months, insiders acquired 228,330 shares of company stock worth $1,114,706.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

