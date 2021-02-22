Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$17.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Haywood Securities from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Lundin Mining to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.80 to C$12.80 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.36.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining stock traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$15.07. 2,088,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,894. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.35. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$4.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.51.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 33,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,306.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,330 shares in the company, valued at C$1,432,446.10. Also, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman bought 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at C$924,480. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 228,330 shares of company stock worth $1,114,706.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.