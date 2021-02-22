Lunyr (LUN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $154,777.00

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lunyr has a market cap of $411,771.25 and $154,777.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lunyr

LUN is a token. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

