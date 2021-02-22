Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.14

Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.14 and last traded at $19.14, with a volume of 182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.14 million, a PE ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Luxfer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,277,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,585,000 after acquiring an additional 24,193 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Luxfer by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,924,000 after acquiring an additional 90,940 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Luxfer by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,623,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,665,000 after acquiring an additional 339,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Luxfer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after acquiring an additional 34,905 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Luxfer by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

