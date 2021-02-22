LXRandCo, Inc. (LXR.TO) (TSE:LXR) Shares Down 8.3%

LXRandCo, Inc. (LXR.TO) (TSE:LXR)’s share price traded down 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 43,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 147,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,553.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$15.31 million and a P/E ratio of -0.62.

About LXRandCo, Inc. (LXR.TO) (TSE:LXR)

LXRandCo, Inc operates as an omni-channel retailer of branded vintage luxury handbags and other personal accessories. The company curates, sources, and authenticates pre-owned products from brands through its e-commerce website, as well as e-commerce platforms of its partners across North America. Additionally, its omni-channel model is supported by retail shop-in-shop experience centers and by wholesale activities.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for LXRandCo Inc. (LXR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXRandCo Inc. (LXR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.