Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.15

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.15 and last traded at $34.92, with a volume of 522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.44.

Separately, Sidoti lowered Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Get Lydall alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a market cap of $625.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 3.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lydall by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,588,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,722,000 after acquiring an additional 28,844 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Lydall by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,112,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,408,000 after purchasing an additional 73,218 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Lydall by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 704,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after purchasing an additional 44,280 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Lydall during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,835,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lydall by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 43,832 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lydall (NYSE:LDL)

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.