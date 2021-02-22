Lympo Price Tops $0.0122 on Major Exchanges (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Lympo has a market capitalization of $10.08 million and approximately $389,512.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo token can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded 37.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00056281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.04 or 0.00706488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00038786 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00027098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00060916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo (LYM) is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.