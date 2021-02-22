LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $100.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $100.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.27.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,497 shares of company stock worth $7,963,119. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

