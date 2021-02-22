Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Lyra Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.18) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.25). William Blair also issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.53) EPS.

LYRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lyra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYRA opened at $14.41 on Monday. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 293.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 788,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 588,035 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

