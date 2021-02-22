M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of M.D.C. worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 33,720 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 356,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159,583 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 344.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

In other news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,085,083.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $137,220.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,561 shares of company stock worth $7,489,869 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M.D.C. stock opened at $57.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average of $48.41. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $61.45.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

MDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.