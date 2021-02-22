MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading Up 6.8%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s share price was up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.72 and last traded at $21.48. Approximately 1,133,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 839,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAG shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.28 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAG. CWM LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.