Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Shares Gap Up to $9.24

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.24, but opened at $10.77. Magenta Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 2 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on MGTA shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $520.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,124,000 after acquiring an additional 34,038 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 609,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 434,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 82,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 232.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 212,529 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 62,252 shares during the period. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.