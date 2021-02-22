Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Increases Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Magna International has raised its dividend payment by 45.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Magna International has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Magna International to earn $5.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Shares of MGA traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,004,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,913. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Magna International has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $87.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Magna International will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGA. TheStreet raised shares of Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

