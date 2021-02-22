Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $98.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Magna International traded as high as $85.04 and last traded at $84.19, with a volume of 37542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.27.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGA. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.50 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,475,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867,003 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Magna International by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 969.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 607,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after buying an additional 550,430 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth $10,597,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,545,000. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average is $59.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

