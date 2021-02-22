MahaDAO (MAHA) Market Capitalization Hits $5.71 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One MahaDAO token can now be purchased for $9.32 or 0.00017700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.17 or 0.00479021 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00068360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00085100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00057056 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $253.97 or 0.00482440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00071268 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00026475 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 612,451 tokens. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

MahaDAO Token Trading

MahaDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

